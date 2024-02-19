Updated September 13th, 2021 at 18:38 IST
Gold worth Rs 5.58 lakh seized at Mangaluru International airport
Gold worth 5.58 lakh was seized from a plane passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Customs have said.
The passenger arrived here from Dubai, a press release from the Customs said.
He tried to smuggle in the gold by concealing it in a cooker, the release said adding that a case was booked against him.
