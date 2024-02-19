Advertisement

Gold worth 5.58 lakh was seized from a plane passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Customs have said. The seizure of the metal, weighing 116.4 gm, was made on Sunday, they said.

The passenger arrived here from Dubai, a press release from the Customs said.

He tried to smuggle in the gold by concealing it in a cooker, the release said adding that a case was booked against him.