Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Gonda Robbery: Man Threatens Cashier With Sickle, Loots Rs 8.53 Lakh From Bank

Gonda bank robbery: According to sources, the accused was wearing a helmet while carrying out the robbery.

Manisha Roy
Rs 5 lakh cash looted
Five teams have been formed to hunt the robber. | Image:PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: In a broad daylight robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, a man looted Rs 8.53 lakh in cash from a branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank. Media reports claimed that the entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the cashier's counter. The robbery took place at the Civil Line branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank. 

According to sources, the accused was wearing a helmet while carrying out the robbery. When the cashier tried to stop him from entering her cubicle, he threatened her with a sickle. The accused held the sickle against the cashier's neck. The miscreant then made the cashier put the cash in the bag that he was carrying.  

Advertisement

The robber then left the bank branch calmly. The bank manager informed the police about the incident. Senior police officers in the area reached the spot and launched an investigation.  

The bank staff are also being questioned. Five teams have been formed to hunt the robber. Police said they received information about the robbery around 12.15pm that an unidentified man wearing a helmet was inside the bank for nearly 20 minutes.  

Advertisement

They added that the accused waited for most of the customers to exit and then went in for the loot. He then left the bank and rode away on a bike, police added.
 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement