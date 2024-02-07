Advertisement

Lucknow: In a broad daylight robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, a man looted Rs 8.53 lakh in cash from a branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank. Media reports claimed that the entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the cashier's counter. The robbery took place at the Civil Line branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank.

According to sources, the accused was wearing a helmet while carrying out the robbery. When the cashier tried to stop him from entering her cubicle, he threatened her with a sickle. The accused held the sickle against the cashier's neck. The miscreant then made the cashier put the cash in the bag that he was carrying.

The robber then left the bank branch calmly. The bank manager informed the police about the incident. Senior police officers in the area reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The bank staff are also being questioned. Five teams have been formed to hunt the robber. Police said they received information about the robbery around 12.15pm that an unidentified man wearing a helmet was inside the bank for nearly 20 minutes.

They added that the accused waited for most of the customers to exit and then went in for the loot. He then left the bank and rode away on a bike, police added.

