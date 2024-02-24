Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Greater Noida: Gangster Ravi Kana's Assets Worth Rs 4.31 Crore Attached

Thus far, Noida authorities have attached assets worth more than Rs 120 crore belonging to gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Kana.

Digital Desk
Greater Noida police have attached assets worth Rs 4.31 crore belonging to Ravi Kana.
Greater Noida police have attached assets worth Rs 4.31 crore belonging to Ravi Kana. | Image:PTI/Representational
NOIDA: Greater Noida police authorities, on Friday, said that they have attached 19 commericial vehicles worth Rs 4.31 crore belonging to scrap dealer and gangster Ravindra Nagar, more well known by his alias Ravi Kana. The vehicles aside, the police also got two bank accounts — with Rs 60,000 — linked with Kana frozen.

"As part of investigation in the case against Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana, 19 vehicles totalling worth Rs 4.31 crore were attached under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act. Besides this, two bank accounts having Rs 21,268 and Rs 38,623, linked to him, have been frozen," a police spokesperson said.

Kana, who is also reportedly wanted in a gangrape case, has been booked under UP's Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him in January of this year. 

Thus far, Kana's assets worth more than Rs 120 crore have been attached by the authorities. 

Apart from this, the police commissionerate on Friday ordered expulsion of eight accused under the Goonda Act from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the spokesperson added. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:37 IST

