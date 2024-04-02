Advertisement

Noida: Unable to fulfil dowry demands that included a Fortuner and Rs 21 lakh cash, a woman in Greater Noida was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and his family. The deceased has been identified as Karishma . She had tied the knot with Vikas in December 2022. The couple lived with Vikas's family in Kheda Chauganpur village of Greater Noida's Ecotech-3.

Deepak, Karishma's brother, filed a complaint with the police alleging that Karishma had called their family on Friday, informing them that her husband Vikas, along with his parents and siblings, had beaten her. When they arrived at her house to check on her, they found her dead.

According to Deepak, Karishma's family gave gold worth ₹11 lakh and an SUV to Vikas' family during the wedding. However, Vikas' family continued to demand more dowry over the years and allegedly subjected Karishma to physical and mental abuse.

Deepak claimed that the abuse intensified after Karishma gave birth to a girl, and despite attempts to resolve the issues through multiple panchayat meetings in Vikas' village, the situation didn't improve. Allegedly, Karishma's family even paid an additional ₹10 lakh to Vikas' family, but the abuse persisted.

According to Deepak's claims, Vikas' family allegedly made a new demand for a Fortuner car and an additional ₹21 lakh from Karishma.

Meanwhile, a case of murder for dowry has been filed against Vikas, his father Sompal Bhati, his mother Rakesh, sister Rinki, and brothers Sunil and Anil.

While Vikas and his father have been arrested, the police are looking for other accused in the case.