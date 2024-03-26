Advertisement

A man wanted in over 50 cases of theft and loot as well as his son were killed in police firing in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Saturday evening, an official said.

Hanif Khan alias Munna and his son Madin Khan were killed in Gedia village in Patdi taluka here after they attacked a police team, he said.

"Munna was recently booked under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GUJCTOC) Act for his involvement in several cases of loot and theft from trucks. He was part of the Tadpatri gang and was named in 86 FIRs and was wanted in 59 cases," said Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Rajkot Range).

"On Saturday evening, a local police sub inspector and six personnel reached Gedia village after learning that Munna was present there. However, when police tried to nab him, he attacked the team with sharp weapons, leaving the PSI with a wound on the back. Munna and his son were killed when police fired in self-defence," the DIG informed.