Updated February 4th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Gujarat: Woman Attempts Suicide After Husband Denied Coming to Home For Tea in Vadodara

As per police, the woman attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself after her doctor husband expressed his inability to join her for tea at home.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vadodara: A 28-year-old woman from Gujarat attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself after her doctor husband expressed his inability to join her for tea at home. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday evening in Gujarat's Vadodara, following which the woman was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital, while further legal action into the matter has been initiated.

Woman is undergoing treatment at hospital

The incident was reported from the Bhayli area of Vadodara on Friday. It is being said that the woman before attempting to suicide, video called her husband and showed her husband the dupatta which she used to hang herself.

A senior police official said that the statement of the woman is yet to be recorded.

As per the husband of the woman, she had called him up and asked him to join her for tea at their home. However, since the doctor was busy, he expressed his inability to come home.

Following his denial, she reportedly made a video call to him and told him that she would commit suicide. She even showed him a dupatta which she would use for hanging herself.  

After the video call, the doctor immediately rushed to his house, where he found his wife hanging. He brought her down and took her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Information regarding the same was later passed to the local police from the hospital. 
 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

