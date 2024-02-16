Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Gurugram: Class 11 Student Brutally Assaulted By Classmates, Suffers 12 Fractures

The victim student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Manisha Roy
Crime
Five suspects have been named in the FIR. | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: A 16-year-old boy was brutally thrashed outside the gates of his school allegedly by his classmates, in Gurugram on Tuesday. During the assault, the teenager suffered 12 fractures - in skull, facial bones and jaws. Three days after the assault, the police are yet to apprehended the accused.

According to sources, the Class 11 student was beaten up brutally by a group of seven-10 men after one of his friends took him to a row of five cars parked near the school entrance. Police said that the reason behind the assault is unknown. The identity of some of the suspects has been established and a process is underway to identify the rest.

Advertisement

An FIR has been filed, under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with the assault. At least five suspects have been named in the FIR.

Of the five, three are the victim's classmates, whereas two other students are the boy's seniors at school. The rest are not from the school, the police said.

Advertisement

The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. Police will question him once he recovers. Further investigation is underway.
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

12 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

15 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget restores fee reimbursement scheme for minority students

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka BJP MP Anant Hegde Sparks Outrage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo