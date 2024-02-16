Advertisement

Gurugram: A 16-year-old boy was brutally thrashed outside the gates of his school allegedly by his classmates, in Gurugram on Tuesday. During the assault, the teenager suffered 12 fractures - in skull, facial bones and jaws. Three days after the assault, the police are yet to apprehended the accused.

According to sources, the Class 11 student was beaten up brutally by a group of seven-10 men after one of his friends took him to a row of five cars parked near the school entrance. Police said that the reason behind the assault is unknown. The identity of some of the suspects has been established and a process is underway to identify the rest.

An FIR has been filed, under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with the assault. At least five suspects have been named in the FIR.

Of the five, three are the victim's classmates, whereas two other students are the boy's seniors at school. The rest are not from the school, the police said.

The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. Police will question him once he recovers. Further investigation is underway.

