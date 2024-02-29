Gurugram: Doctor Duped of Rs 1.36 Crore in Stock Investment Fraud

Advertisement

Gurugram: A Gurugram-based doctor was allegedly duped out of Rs 1.36 crore in an app-based stock investment fraud. According to the complaint later filed by Dr Puneet Sardana, the scam first came to his attention when he saw an online advertisement for stock trading on January 4. The doctor, a resident of Kendriya Vihar society, contacted the number given in the advertisement after which he was sent a link to download the stock investment app on his WhatsApp.

The doctor initially decided to invest Rs 50,000 using the app. On January 16, the alleged scammers had the doctor participate in the IPO, following which a profit of Rs 1.36 crore was displayed on the app.

Subsequently, the doctor tried but failed to withdraw the sum being displayed on the app.

“To get the money from them (the scammers), I deposited more money in the name of security money. Rs 1.36 crore was transferred one after the other. After this, I was again not able to withdraw any money," said the doctor in his complaint.

He then found that the accused's phone was switched off and approached the police, the doctor said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act at the cyber police station (east) on Monday night, police said.

A senior cyber police officer said that further probe into the matter is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

With inputs from PTI.