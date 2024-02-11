Gurugram: Illegal Hospital, Clinic Busted by Cops for Operating Without License

Advertisement

GURUGRAM: Two people were arrested on Saturday by Gurugram authorities for allegedly running a hospital and a clinic without any valid credentials. A joint team comprised of the CM Flying Squad and the Health Department raided the SD Hospital in Ambedkar Colony and Mukhtar Health Centre and Mother-Child Centre in Chakkapur village. The team found doctors without credentials prescribing allopathic medicines and injections to people. Both facilities were subsequently sealed and the medicines were seized. The police action came as a result of a tip-off and started with the team first raiding the SD Hospital.

When they first reached the hospital, they reportedly found a man named Manoj Kumar sitting in a chair. Kumar identified himself as a doctor but could not produce any credentials to back up his assertion. He also failed to provide a registration certificate for the hospital itself.

Later, the team raided Mukhtar Health Centre and Mother-Child Centre in Street number 6 of Chakkarpur village.

The clinic was run by Mohammad Masoom and Dr Mohammad Hasim, both residents of the Purnia district in Bihar. Police arrested Mohammad Masoom from the clinic, while his accomplice was still being searched for.

On the complaint of Dr Gaurav Gupta, a Medical Officer, two separate FIRs were registered in the matter under 336 (punishment for an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act at Sector 29 Police Station on Saturday.

With inputs from PTI.