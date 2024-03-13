Despite facing armed robbers, the Gurugram jewellery shop owner managed to recover the valuables they had stolen. | Image: PTI/ Representative

Gurugram: A jewellery shop owner in Gurugram's South City 1 successfully confronted two armed men as they attempted to make away with their loot, police said on Wednesday. According to police officials, the incident took place around 21:00 on Sunday when two armed and masked men entered Lakshmi Jewellers in South City 1. Within three minutes, they managed to rob the shop of around Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 4 lakh worth of ornaments.

As they attempted to flee the scene on their bikes, the two armed men were confronted by the jewellery shop's owner who managed to snatch the bag of valuables back from the robbers despite being unarmed.

With people gathering outside the shop, the robbers were forced to abandon their bikes and escape on foot. The entirety of this unusual incident was captured on CCTV.

An FIR was registered at Sector 40 Police Station in connection with the matter, police said.

Following the registration of a complaint by the shop owner, Neeraj Soni, an FIR was filed against unknown persons under the IPC and Arms Act at Sector 40 Police Station on Monday.

Police subsequently identified one of the robbers as one Sandeep, a native of a village near Pataudi, based on an ID card found in the bag.

"After watching the footage, it was revealed that the same youth was involved in the crime. One of the bikes is also registered in the name of a person resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi. Efforts are being made to nab the accused," said a senior officer of the crime unit.

With inputs from PTI.