GURUGRAM: A mob of over 30 individuals allegedly attacked a liquor shop in Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar area. The incident, which was reportedly caught on the CCTV camera installed at the shop, saw the mob demanding Rs 5 lakh from the owner of the liquor store. As per the complainant Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar, the situation that led to the attack started with six youths arrivintg at the shop to buy liquor at 22:00 on February 15.

The group of youths allegedly took five bottles but attempted to get away with paying for only one of them. When they were confronted by the salesperson at the liquor store counter, the accused assaulted them and began demanding an amount of Rs 5 lakh.

At this point, Kumar said in his complaint that he came to the counter upon hearing the altercation and was subsequently assaulted and threatened by the same group of youths.

"In the meantime, more than 25 people also entered the shop and joined the six youths. They attacked my partner Sachin Kataria and his two associates Abhimanyu and Deepak with sticks and sharp weapons. They were injured critically and rushed to the hospital. The accused fled after leaving their two motorcycles on the spot and then the police was called," he said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday, police said.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station, was quoted in a PTI report as saying that a "case has been registered" and added the "accused will be identified and arrested soon".