Gurugram: A woman labourer was found lying dead in a pool of blood at an under-construction village in a Gurugram village, local police said on Thursday. Her absconding husband is presently suspected as being responsible for her death and a case has been lodged against him. The incident took place in Palam Vihar's Chauma village on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the complainant Surendra had reportedly picked up two labourer couples from a Gurugram bus stop on March 10 to work on his relative's house. Surendra noted that he had not taken the time to verify the names, addresses and ID proofs of the labourers. He did mention, however, that the suspect identified himself as Lallan Singh.

Surendra reportedly assigned the labourer couples two separate rooms in the under-construction building.

Later, on Wednesday afternoon, one of the male labourers called Surendra and informed him that Singh's wife had been found lying in a pool of blood inside the building. The labourer not only mentioned that Singh himself was missing but also noted that he had been arguing with his wife the night before under the influence of alcohol.

On being informed, a police team reached the place and a brick and a hammer were found lying at the crime spot which were confiscated by them, the officials said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary but the woman, who is likely in her early thirties, is yet to be identified, the police said.

Based on Surendra's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband under Section 302 (murder) of the India Penal Code at the Palam Vihar Police Station here, they said.

A senior police officer said efforts are on to nab the deceased's husband and the picture will be clear only after his arrest.

With inputs from PTI.