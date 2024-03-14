×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Gurugram: Woman Found Dead in Under-Construction House, Absconding Husband Under Scanner

The woman had reportedly been arguing with her inebriated husband the night before she was found dead in an under-construction house in Gurugram.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Death
A woman has been found dead in an under-construction house in Gurugram. | Image:UNSPLASH/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: A woman labourer was found lying dead in a pool of blood at an under-construction village in a Gurugram village, local police said on Thursday. Her absconding husband is presently suspected as being responsible for her death and a case has been lodged against him. The incident took place in Palam Vihar's Chauma village on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the police, the complainant Surendra had reportedly picked up two labourer couples from a Gurugram bus stop on March 10 to work on his relative's house. Surendra noted that he had not taken the time to verify the names, addresses and ID proofs of the labourers. He did mention, however, that the suspect identified himself as Lallan Singh. 

Advertisement

Surendra reportedly assigned the labourer couples two separate rooms in the under-construction building. 

Later, on Wednesday afternoon, one of the male labourers called Surendra and informed him that Singh's wife had been found lying in a pool of blood inside the building. The labourer not only mentioned that Singh himself was missing but also noted that he had been arguing with his wife the night before under the influence of alcohol. 

Advertisement

On being informed, a police team reached the place and a brick and a hammer were found lying at the crime spot which were confiscated by them, the officials said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary but the woman, who is likely in her early thirties, is yet to be identified, the police said.

Advertisement

Based on Surendra's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband under Section 302 (murder) of the India Penal Code at the Palam Vihar Police Station here, they said.

A senior police officer said efforts are on to nab the deceased's husband and the picture will be clear only after his arrest. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

3 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

8 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

10 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

12 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

15 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

16 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

24 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

27 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

30 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

32 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

33 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

35 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

40 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo