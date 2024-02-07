Advertisement

GURUGRAM: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a subway on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Sunday, According to the police, the youth's murder was a result of a clash between two groups of friends over a love affair. The victim, Aakash, was a native of Bihar and had been living in a rented accommodation alongside his cousin in Naharpur Rupa village while preparing for competitive examinations. According to the aforementioned cousin, Suraj, who had filed a complaint with the police, Aakash was stabbed on Sunday by a school friend named Krishna. According to the sequence of events given in the complaint, Aakash had gone with some of his friends to the subway to sort out a disagreement with Krishna over a love affair. Krishna, who had come with his own 10-strong group, launched an attack on Aakash and his friends.

As Aakash's group reportedly attempted to flee, Krishna's group pelted them with stones. Then, according to Suraj, two of Krishna's group caught hold of Aakash while Krishna allegedly stabbed him with a knife multiple times before fleeing. Aakash was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw but was soon declared dead by the doctors. An FIR has now been registered against Krishna and his group under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code alongside the Arms Act.

The body of Aakash has been handed over to the next of kin after a postmortem examination. A search is now on to locate the accused who are absconding from their homes.