Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Youth Stabbed to Death in Gurugram Subway in Group Fight Over Girl, 3 Held

Two groups fought in a Gurugram subway on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, resulting in one of the youths being stabbed multiple times over an alleged love affair.

Digital Desk
Representative image of a knife attack.
Representative image of a knife attack. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GURUGRAM: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a subway on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Sunday, According to the police, the youth's murder was a result of a clash between two groups of friends over a love affair. The victim, Aakash, was a native of Bihar and had been living in a rented accommodation alongside his cousin in Naharpur Rupa village while preparing for competitive examinations. According to the aforementioned cousin, Suraj, who had filed a complaint with the police, Aakash was stabbed on Sunday by a school friend named Krishna. According to the sequence of events given in the complaint, Aakash had gone with some of his friends to the subway to sort out a disagreement with Krishna over a love affair. Krishna, who had come with his own 10-strong group, launched an attack on Aakash and his friends. 

As Aakash's group reportedly attempted to flee, Krishna's group pelted them with stones. Then, according to Suraj, two of Krishna's group caught hold of Aakash while Krishna allegedly stabbed him with a knife multiple times before fleeing. Aakash was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw but was soon declared dead by the doctors. An FIR has now been registered against Krishna and his group under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code alongside the Arms Act. 

Advertisement

The body of Aakash has been handed over to the next of kin after a postmortem examination. A search is now on to locate the accused who are absconding from their homes.    

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel7 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement