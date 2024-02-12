Advertisement

Haldwani: The Uttarakhand police have revealed that the unruly mob had attacked and barged into a police station in Haldwani after the violence erupted in the district on February 8 following the demolition of an illegally built madrasa. The police alleged that the turbulent mob torched the police vehicles at the police station and also looted weapons of the police. A senior police official said that the police have arrested at least 30 persons allegedly involved in the violent activities in the district.

Sharing some information on the Haldwani violence, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prahlad Meena stated that there was fire and robbery by the unruly mob at Banbhoolpura police station in Haldwani.

3 FIRs registered so far, says police official

The police have registered 3 FIRs in connection with the violence and have arrested several accused involved in the criminal activity. As per the police official 25 persons have been arrested in the last 24 hours.

Briefing about the incident SSP Meena stated, “12 people have been arrested for hurling stones at a police station, while 6 people have been arrested for torching vehicles at the police station. Apart from them, 7 people have been arrested in connection with an FIR registered on the complaint by the city’s Municipal Corporation.”

The police have also managed to seize 7 pistols and 54 live cartridges from the accused, which were found illegally procured from the illegal weapon suppliers.

The police official said that some of the robbed government’s weapons are yet to be recovered by the police. Several police teams are conducting search operations to trace the looted weapons of the police.

Based on the inquiry, the police claimed that another dead body of a person was recovered 4 km away from the incident spot. However, during the preliminary inquiry, the incident appeared to be a case of personal enmity. The police are investigating the matter in detail to ascertain the facts about it.

Earlier, violence broke out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa leading to the disruption of a law and order situation in the state. As many as 5 people died and several others injured during the incident.

