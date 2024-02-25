Advertisement

A criminal wanted in an attack over a policeman was arrested in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Thursday, police said.

Rohit Ruhal alias Bacchi, a resident of Panipat, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested from Hisar in Rohtak by Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF), they said.

A pistol and four cartridges were seized from his possession, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

“He (Rahul), along with his aides, had opened fire on police inspector Sonu Malik in Gurgaon last year, with the intention to kill him. The inspector was seriously injured in the incident,” he said.

He said Rahul’s name had also cropped up in a kidnapping case.

Further probe into the matter is underway, the spokesperson said.