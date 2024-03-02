Police said a person flung the newborn over a wall before it got stuck on the spiked fence. (Representative image) | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Faridabad: In a distressing incident, police recovered the body of a newborn stuck on a spiked fence in Ajronda village in Haryana's Faridabad, late on Friday night.

Police said a person flung the newborn over a wall before it got stuck on the spiked fence.

Advertisement

The body was spotted by locals on Saturday morning. The incident has sent shock waves across the village.

The body was carefully removed from the grille and subsequently, transferred to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

It can be ascertained whether the child was killed intentionally before being thrown away or if the baby died as a result of being pierced by the grill only after a post-mortem is conducted, police said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused responsible for the crime.

Advertisement

In shock, the villagers have demanded the death penalty for those responsible for the baby's gruesome death. They have alleged that the parent of the newborn are guilty.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

