×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated November 29th, 2021 at 16:47 IST

HC directs Centre to inform it about introduction of bill on cryptocurrency

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union government to apprise it on January 17, 2022 about the introduction of the bill on cryptocurrency and what further action has been taken on the issue.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union government to apprise it on January 17, 2022 about the introduction of the bill on cryptocurrency and what further action has been taken on the issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik said it cannot direct the parliamentary legislation to enact a law.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Aditya Kadam, seeking directions to the central government to formulate laws to govern the use and trade of cryptocurrency within the country.

Kadam highlighted the unregulated business of cryptocurrency in the country which, he claimed, affects the rights of the investors as there is no mechanism in law to redress their grievances.

Advocate D P Singh, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill has been introduced and would be discussed in the winter session of Parliament.

Kadam, however, argued that a similar statement was made by the Union government in 2018 and 2019, but no action was taken thereafter.

The court said it would keep the petition for further hearing on January 17.

"Let's see if they (government) enact the law. With the introduction of the bill, the allegations raised in the petition that the government has not taken any steps would be incorrect," the bench said.

"We cannot direct the parliamentary legislation to enact a law," Chief Justice Datta said.

"The Union government shall apprise us on the next date if the bill was introduced and what further action has been taken," the court said.

The bill proposes to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. 

Advertisement

Published November 29th, 2021 at 16:47 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA on Myanmar

4 minutes ago
G Lakshmanan

Lakshmanan's 2-yr ban

4 minutes ago
driverless train

driverless train

8 minutes ago
Rameshwaram Cafe

From Hideouts to Holdout:

8 minutes ago
DLF's residential project, The Valley in Panchkula, has seen property values surge from Rs 2,000 to Rs 9,000 per square foot, exemplifying this trend.

DLF builds new mall

11 minutes ago
Japan government considers declaring end to deflation

Japan’s Yen

12 minutes ago
Apple

Apple London lawsuit

15 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

16 minutes ago
Dosti

Blind Protagonist Films

18 minutes ago
Ram Temple Wasn't and Will Never Be Election Issue: PM Modi

PM Modi

19 minutes ago
IAF Mig-21IAF Mig-21

IAF's Air Power Show

20 minutes ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Advisory for Iran, Israel

23 minutes ago
'Unhappy? Don’t Come to Work': Chinese Company Introduces Unhappy Leaves For Employees

unhappy leaves

27 minutes ago
Father Gifts Son Lamborghini On his 18th Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Lamborghini Huracan Viral

30 minutes ago
FMCG's history of misleading ads

FMCG's history of ads

30 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni's fan faces flak

34 minutes ago
Bogota Water Crisis

Bogota Water Crisis

38 minutes ago
Kerala: Two Men Found Dead Due To Suspected Drug Overdose

Drug Overdose

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Emotional Hardik Pandya hugs Virat Kohli - See Images

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. CBI Creates Dedicated Email ID For Sandeshkhali Victims

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Viral: Video Of Tata Nano Losing Control, Hitting Coconut Tree And Biker

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo