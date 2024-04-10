×

Updated February 28th, 2022 at 17:56 IST

HC dismisses with Rs 25K cost PIL challenging employment of Army official

HC dismisses with Rs 25K cost PIL challenging employment of Army official

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed with costs of Rs 25,000 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to cancel employment of an employee in the Army on the ground of giving false information at the time of appointment.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said it was not at all a public interest litigation and instead of a blackmailing kind of litigation.

The court dismissed the petition on various grounds including that the petitioner has not made as a party, the person whose employment was sought to be cancelled by him, and that there was an unexplained delay in filing of the petition.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the details supplied by the concerned person, who was appointed as a junior commissioned officer in 2015, were incorrect so his employment be cancelled.

The bench, however, said, “We see no reason to entertain this petition, much less a PIL.” The court said the so-called PIL is a pure service matter as it seeks termination of services and is not tenable in law.

“As a cumulative effect of the reasons given and judicial pronouncements, the petition is dismissed with costs of Rs 25,000. The costs shall be deposited with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority within four weeks,” the bench said. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS

Published February 28th, 2022 at 17:56 IST

