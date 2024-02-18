English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 21:11 IST

HC upholds orders acquiring of land for road project in TN

HC upholds orders acquiring of land for road project in TN

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court has upheld the orders of the authorities concerned to acquire lands owned by private persons and bodies in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu for laying an outer ring road and providing various amenities.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan upheld the acquisition orders on Tuesday, while dismissing a batch of writ petitions from Dr D Anand and others challenging the government move.

Advertisement

"Overall, the respondents had duly followed the procedures as contemplated under the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001 and the Rules for acquiring lands for the purpose of the Chennai outer ring road development work including project facilities such as interchanges, bus bays, truck lay byes, junction improvements, wayside amenities, major and minor junction improvements etc. These facilities are only part and parcel of the project road amenities and it is one of the facilities provided for the outer ring road phase-I," the judge said and dismissed the petitions as without merits.

The state government had earlier decided to form an outer ring road joining the southern, western and northern parts of Chennai city for a total length of 60.15 km road being constructed in two phases around the Chennai Metropolitan area.

Advertisement

Lands were subsequently acquired for the first phase and taken possession of to a length of 29.65 km in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

For this purpose, the Highways and Minor Ports (HH-2) department on December 4, 2012 had accorded administrative sanction for acquisition of private lands and transfer of government lands for providing project various facilities in Chennai outer ring road, phase-I under the provisions of the Act and the Tamil Nadu Highways Rules, 2003 framed thereunder and appointed the District Revenue Officer (LA), ORR, Chennai as the Land Acquisition Officer to perform the functions of the government/Collector.

Advertisement

Accordingly, the Special Tahsildar, Land Acquisition published notice under Section 15(2) of the Act on May 26, 2013 and also in the localities on May 29, 2013 as required under Rule 5 of the Rules. The entire acquisition proceedings have been challenged under these writ petitions on various grounds. PTI CORR SA BN BN

Advertisement

Published September 15th, 2021 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP gets battle ready as PM Modi sets roadmap for 2024 elections

    Shows32 minutes ago

  2. Shah Jahan's Key Aide In Police Custody | Will Kamal Nath Jump Ship?

    Shows40 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine: Borrell

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Probe into Violence on Feb 19

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo