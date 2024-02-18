Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 27th, 2021 at 22:00 IST

Head constable arrested by ACB for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

A head constable was arrested in Jaipur by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 on Monday, a senior ACB official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A head constable was arrested in Jaipur by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 on Monday, a senior ACB official said.

Accused head constable Baldev, posted with Amarsar police station of Jaipur Rural, had demanded the bribe from the complainant to register an FIR regarding an accident, Director General, ACB, BL Soni said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while accepting the bribe in the police station, he said.

Baldev was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the DG said. 

Published September 27th, 2021 at 22:00 IST

