New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday recovered the beheaded body of a 35-year-old man from Kusumpur Pahadi area in southwest Delhi. The police received the information at around 6am after locals spotted the body.

A police team from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ashwini. Some suspects have been rounded up by the police. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused, the officer said. More details are awaited.

