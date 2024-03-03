Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 02:55 IST

Here's Why Police Register FIR Against Pitbull Dog Owner in Delhi

Delhi police registered an FIR against an owner of a Pitbull dog in Shahdara District’s Jagatpuri police station area after the dog allegedly attacked a child.

Pitbull Bites Man
Pitbull dog attacked a 7-year-old girl causing her severe injuries in Delhi's Shahdara | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi police have registered a case against an owner of a Pitbull dog in Shahdara District’s Jagatpuri police station area after the dog allegedly attacked a 7-year-old girl, bit and dragged her causing her severe injuries. The incident is said to have taken place in the Jagatpuri area on Friday night. The police are taking further legal action into the matter.

According to a senior police official, on March 1, at 8.47 pm, a PCR call was received at Jagatpuri police station, wherein a woman caller stated that her 7-year-old daughter was bitten and dragged by a Pitbull dog, which belongs to her neighbour.”

Legal action is being taken by the police

“On receiving the PCR call staff reached at spot and inquired about the victim girl, who was found with her mother at her residence in Jagatpuri. When the police team reached her house, they found that dog bites were present on the body of the victim,” the police official said.

“The mother of the girl said that the incident occurred at around 6 pm following which she took her child to a doctor for treatment. Later, the victim girl along with her mother were sent to the Hedgewar Hospital for the preparation of MLC,” the police official added.

During the further inquiry, it was found that the dog owner's name was Shivanand Bhaskar, who resides in the same area.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the dog owner and further legal action was initiated. 
 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 02:55 IST

