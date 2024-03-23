×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Himachal Constable Booked For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday. Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Himachal Constable Booked For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage
Himachal Constable Booked For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage | Image:Republic
  • 1 min read
Shimla:  A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago.

As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship, Singh said.

The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the constable and further investigation is underway, he added. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 20:17 IST

