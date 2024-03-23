Himachal Constable Booked For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Shimla: A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the victim and the accused met five years ago.

Advertisement

As per the complainant, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and lured her into a physical relationship, Singh said.

The accused, who is now posted as a constable, later refused to marry the woman claiming that his family was against their marriage, the SP said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against the constable and further investigation is underway, he added.