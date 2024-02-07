Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licence of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a Delhi-based think tank, making it ineligible to receive fresh foreign donations or utilise existing ones without prior clearance, as per sources.

The initial suspension of the FCRA licence occurred in March and was subsequently extended following an Income Tax department search in September 2022, which involved CPR, Oxfam India, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation.

What is CPR, and why has the MHA suspended its FCRA licence?

Established in 1973, the Centre for Policy Research presents itself as a non-partisan, independent institution dedicated to research that contributes to scholarship, informed policies, and public discourse on issues affecting life in India. However, the Ministry alleges that CPR violated foreign funding laws, leading to the cancellation of its licence.

Initial FCRA Suspension Faced by CPR

The FCRA licence for the Centre for Policy Research was initially suspended in February of the previous year for 180 days, with the suspension later extended for an additional 180 days. This recent development, a year after the initial suspension, underscores the government's actions against alleged violations of foreign funding laws, raising questions about the implications for independent think tanks and their role in shaping public discourse in India.

