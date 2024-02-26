Advertisement

Nashik: In a horrific incident in Maharashtra, a doctor was mercilessly attacked with a sickle at a Nashik hospital while he was attending a phone call on Friday night.

According to sources, the man was attacked by the husband of a former female employee of the hospital over a monetary dispute.

The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV. In the video, the man, unaware of the accused standing next to him, was seen being attacked 18 times which left him with grievous injuries. The accused continued to attack the doctor on his face and neck even after he stopped moving.

The victim was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The victim has been identified as Kailas Rathi (48), director of a hospital in the Panchvati area of Nashik. The accused has been arrested.

News agency PTI quoted a police official as saying "The husband of one of the victim's former employees has been arrested for the attack. The woman was accused of misappropriating Rs 6 lakh while she worked in his hospital. She was dismissed but later reinstated. However, she took another Rs 12 lakh from him and refused to pay it back,".

Based on a complaint by the doctor's wife, police have registered a case against the former employee and her husband. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

