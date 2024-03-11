Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:48 IST
36-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Found Dead in Wheelie Bin in Australia, Husband Flees to India
The accused, after committing the crime, landed in Hyderabad and handed over their child to Madhagani’s parents.
Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly killed by her husband in Australia, news agency PTI reported. The deceased has been identified as Chaithanya Madhagani. She lived with her husband and son in Australia.
The accused, after committing the crime, landed in Hyderabad and handed over their child to Madhagani’s parents. According to reports, Madhagani’s body was found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley on Saturday.
The women belonged to the Uppal area in Hyderabad. After the matter came to light, Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy met her parents.
At the request of the woman's parents, the legislator wrote a letter to the Foreign Office to repatriate Madhagani’s mortal remains to the city. The MLA said he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy about this.
The MLA further said that according to the information provided by the woman's parents, their son-in-law "confessed" to killing their daughter.
The Victoria Police in a statement dated March 9 said, "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday."
A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook, and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.
At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas, the statement said.
(With PTI inputs)
Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:05 IST
