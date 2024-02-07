Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:31 IST
'Betrayed': 35-year-old Woman Techie Dies by Suicide in Telangana
According to police, the techie was cheated by her boyfriend which forced her to take the extreme decision.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old techie was found dead at her residence in Happy Homes Fortune Apartment in Attapur in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Adithi Bharadwaj, a software engineer and Gujarat native.
According to police, the techie was cheated by her boyfriend which forced her to take the extreme decision.
Advertisement
Officials from Attapur police station revealed that Adithi had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for several years, but the betrayal left a profound impact on her emotional well-being. She had even started refraining from interacting socially.
The matter came to light on Sunday when her hostel mates found her room’s door locked. When the door was broken, her lifeless body was found inside the room. Police have launched an investigation to nab the accused.
Advertisement
The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:28 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ford gives cause to not chase TeslaBusiness News6 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.