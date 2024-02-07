The matter came to light on Sunday when techie's hostel mates found her room’s door locked | Image: True Crime Documentries

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old techie was found dead at her residence in Happy Homes Fortune Apartment in Attapur in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Adithi Bharadwaj, a software engineer and Gujarat native.

According to police, the techie was cheated by her boyfriend which forced her to take the extreme decision.

Officials from Attapur police station revealed that Adithi had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for several years, but the betrayal left a profound impact on her emotional well-being. She had even started refraining from interacting socially.

The matter came to light on Sunday when her hostel mates found her room’s door locked. When the door was broken, her lifeless body was found inside the room. Police have launched an investigation to nab the accused.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

