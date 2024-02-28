Advertisement

Samba: An illegal drug de-addiction centre built on government land in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was demolished on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner (Samba) Abhishek Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Vinay Sharma were quoted in a PTI report as saying that the centre's owner, Kapil Sharma alias Jimmy, was allegedly using the facility as a front for his criminal activities such as drug peddling. Sharma was subsequently slapped with a Public Safety Act notice for the same.

Speaking to reporters after a three-hour operation to demolish the structure and recover 1.12 kanals of encroached land, officials said that the demolition drive was part of the administration's zero-tolerance campaign against drugs.

Jimmy — a resident of Jammu named in 17 FIRs related to various criminal activities, including attempt to murder and carrying weapons — was arrested on February 13 and subsequently slapped with a notice under the stringent PSA.

His illegally-run drug rehabilitation centre came to the fore during investigations in a case registered last month after 15 people were rescued from the facility. Jimmy emerged as the main accused and investigations revealed that the centre was built on encroached state land.

"A notice was put up on the encroached land on February 8 under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and finally the structure was demolished and the encroached land retrieved. The message is loud and clear that criminal activities of any type, including drug peddling, will not be tolerated," the deputy commissioner said.

He said the administration, with the help of the police, will continue its drive against illegal structures on the state land, encroachers and drug peddlers in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sharma said identification of those involved in drug peddling is ongoing and strict action will be taken against them to counter drug addiction in the district.

"Jimmy was one of the most-wanted criminals and 17 FIRs were registered against him in different police stations in Samba and Jammu. A detention warrant under PSA was executed soon after his arrest by a police party from the Bari Brahmana police station," he said.

With inputs from PTI.