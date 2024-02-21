Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 11:58 IST

Incorrect date, venue in vaccination certificate: Ker HC directs enquiry by DMO

Incorrect date, venue in vaccination certificate: Ker HC directs enquiry by DMO

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kochi, Sep 23 (PTI) Incorrect date and venue of second vaccine dose in a COVID vaccination certificate prompted the Kerala High Court on Thursday to order an enquiry to ascertain whether it was a genuine mistake or some mischief.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said if the incorrect details in the certificate were due to a mischief, then stringent action needs to be taken against the officials involved.

Advertisement

The court directed the District Medical Officer of Ernakulam to carry out the enquiry as the venue of the second jab was a vaccination centre there according to the certificate.

It said that if it was a mistake, then it was understandable and a new certificate can be issued with corrections.

Advertisement

"However, if it was otherwise, if there is some mischief, then stringent action be taken against the officials concerned," the court said and listed the matter after a week.

The court was hearing a plea by one K P John, moved through advocates C Dileep and Anushka Vijayakumar, alleging falsification of details in the vaccination certificate.

Advertisement

Vijayakumar told the court that her client received the first dose in March and the second in April, both from a vaccination centre in Aluva, and had never gone to Ernakulam for a jab.

However, when the vaccination certificate was made available in July, it showed that the second dose was administered in July and that too at a vaccination certificate in Ernakulam.

Advertisement

The petitioner has also claimed that a letter was sent to the DMO of Ernakulam and a legal notice was sent to the hospital there where the vaccination centre was located for making corrections in the certificate, but nothing was done till date and therefore, the instant petition was filed.

The petitioner has also sought issuance of a corrected vaccination certificate. PTI HMP SS SS

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 11:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to watch the UCL Round of 16 Matches in India, UK & US?

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. 5 Players to watch-out in the Barcelona vs Napoli

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. Kolkata Police Directs Banquets Not to Burst Crackers During Parties

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Google paid an employee 300% hike

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo