INDORE: An Indore man was detained on Thursday for allegedly abandoning his newly-born, 20-day-old daughter in a patch of bushes near an under-constrction jail. The man, identified as 30-year-Rohit Yadav, is a compture operator who has a two-year-old daughter. Around 20 days ago, his wife gave birth to the couple's second daughter. Hira Nagar police station in-charge PL Sharma said that the authorities caught the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by his family. While being questioned, Yadav confessed to his crime and said that he had abandoned his second daughter because he wanted a son.

Following his confession, the infant girl was rescued from the aforementioned bushes. The baby has now been handed over to her family and further action is being considered against Yadav who is yet to be arrested in relation to the case.

