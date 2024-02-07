Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Indore Man Slits Wife's Throat in Broad Daylight, Attempts Suicide Afterwards | WATCH

The Indore man and his wife, both labourers at the mandi where the incident happened, have been admitted to a hospital. The wife's condition remains critical.

Digital Desk
INDORE: In an event captured live on CCTV, an Indore man slit his wife's throat in full public view at the Choithram Mandi in the Rajendranagar police station area. After cutting his wife Aarti's throat, the accused, Kanchadi Lodhi, attempted to kill himself by slitting his own throat. The husband-wife duo were working as labourers at the Choithram Mandi itself and had reportedly been quarelling at home in a dispute that carried over into the market place. Allegedly, the man was suspicious of his wife's character. 

After the incident, both husband and wife have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and Aarti's condition presently remains critical with the kinfe cutting her windpipe. The Rajendranagar police are now investigating the matter.

With inputs from Satya Vijay. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 22:14 IST

