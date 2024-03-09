Advertisement

Hanamkonda: In a distressing incident, an intermediate girl student died by suicide after allegedly jumping off her college building in Hanamkonda in Telangana, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sahithya (17).

The exact reason behind the teenager's death is not clear yet and no complaints have been filed in this regard so far. "This incident occurred at a private college in Bheemaram area. The deceased was residing in a hostel. The college management found her body this morning," news agency ANI quoted Sanjeev, an inspector with Hanamkonda Police, as saying.

The body has been transferred for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been launched. More details are awaited.

