Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:31 IST
Interpol Issues Red-Corner Notice Against Drug Lord and Dawood Associate Dola Salim
Salim, a resident of Mumbai, is known to be a close associate of the terrorist and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued a red notice against drug lord Dola Salim who is reportedly absconding from Mumbai and has been hiding abroad. According to the definition of the same given by Interpol itself, a red corner notice is “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”
Salim, it has been reported, is a close associate of the terrorist and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and has been arrested in connection with the smuggling of narcotic substances several times in the past. In 2018, he was one of the prime accused held after the seizure of fentanyl worth Rs 1,000 crore by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell.
Advertisement
Salim, a resident of Mumbai, was later given bail in the case and used the oppurtunity to flee abroad.
Advertisement
Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.