Advertisement

New Delhi: The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued a red notice against drug lord Dola Salim who is reportedly absconding from Mumbai and has been hiding abroad. According to the definition of the same given by Interpol itself, a red corner notice is “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

Salim, it has been reported, is a close associate of the terrorist and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and has been arrested in connection with the smuggling of narcotic substances several times in the past. In 2018, he was one of the prime accused held after the seizure of fentanyl worth Rs 1,000 crore by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Advertisement

Salim, a resident of Mumbai, was later given bail in the case and used the oppurtunity to flee abroad.