English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Investment Firm Executive On The Run Since 2020 Held For Duping Mumbai Investors Of Rs 190 Crore

As one of the directors of the Shri Ramajenia Leasing and Finance Pvt Ltd, the accused was involved in offering schemes that duped investors of Rs 190 crore.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Image for representative purposes. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police crime branch, on Wednesday, arrested the main accused in a case where Mumbai investors were duped of Rs 190 crore under various schemes where they were offered hefty returns. The accused, Jayant Sanjeeva Shetty (59), has been on the run since 2020 and was apprehended by officials from unit 11 of the crime branch from Goregaon (west). 

"Shetty is the main accused who was wanted in a cheating case registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in 2020," said an official quoted in a PTI report. 

Advertisement

The accused was reportedly one of the directors of the Shri Ramajenia Leasing and Finance Private Limited. Between 2012 and 2017, the firm offered potential investors with several schemes which promised significant returns, leading hundreds to put in their money. 

However, these investments ultimately did not yield returns in a scam that the authorities say is worth at least Rs 190 crore. 

Advertisement

Based on the complaints of the various investors, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and criminal breach of trust in addition to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. The case was then transferred over to the Economic Offences Wing. 

Following the filing of the FIR, the main accussed Jayant Sanjeeva Shetty reportedly went into hiding, only being apprehended recently by the authorities on the basis of specific information. 

Advertisement

According to the official quoted in a PTI report, this information was shared with unit 11 of the crime branch and a trap was laid for the accused near a builidng in the Jawahar Nagar area of Goregaon (west) which led to Shetty being apprehended. 

Further investigations are now underway. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement