Investment Firm Executive On The Run Since 2020 Held For Duping Mumbai Investors Of Rs 190 Crore

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police crime branch, on Wednesday, arrested the main accused in a case where Mumbai investors were duped of Rs 190 crore under various schemes where they were offered hefty returns. The accused, Jayant Sanjeeva Shetty (59), has been on the run since 2020 and was apprehended by officials from unit 11 of the crime branch from Goregaon (west).

"Shetty is the main accused who was wanted in a cheating case registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in 2020," said an official quoted in a PTI report.

The accused was reportedly one of the directors of the Shri Ramajenia Leasing and Finance Private Limited. Between 2012 and 2017, the firm offered potential investors with several schemes which promised significant returns, leading hundreds to put in their money.

However, these investments ultimately did not yield returns in a scam that the authorities say is worth at least Rs 190 crore.

Based on the complaints of the various investors, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and criminal breach of trust in addition to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. The case was then transferred over to the Economic Offences Wing.

Following the filing of the FIR, the main accussed Jayant Sanjeeva Shetty reportedly went into hiding, only being apprehended recently by the authorities on the basis of specific information.

According to the official quoted in a PTI report, this information was shared with unit 11 of the crime branch and a trap was laid for the accused near a builidng in the Jawahar Nagar area of Goregaon (west) which led to Shetty being apprehended.

Further investigations are now underway.