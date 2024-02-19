Advertisement

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got a major breakthrough by arresting a prime terror suspect from Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar. The arrested suspect identified as Zoheb Khan was nabbed by the Anti Terror Organisation of the NIA, after it was learnt that he has links with banned terror organisation ISIS.

As per the agency, during the interrogation accused Zoheb revealed several crucial pieces of information about ISIS, while confessing about his alleged links with the terror outfit.

Zoheb's brother allegedly instigated him to join ISIS

The official sources said that Zoheb Khan was in touch with his handler named Abu Ahmed based in Afghanistan. It is being claimed that Zoheb had recorded the Bayath (Pledging Allegiance) and had sent to Abu Ahmad in Afghanistan

In his statement to the NIA, Zoheb revealed that he was assigned the task to recruit youths aligned to ‘Jihad’ for ISIS. He also stated that his brother Shoeb, who is working for ISIS, was the one who introduced him to the ISIS handlers. His brother shared with him the social media profile links on Telegram App, following which he came in contact with Abu Ahmad.

It came to fore that Zoheb had created more than 30 social media profiles with the same password in order to communicate with his handlers and to recruit youths in ISIS.

He used to circulate the videos related to ‘Jihad’ and ‘Hijrah’ to Syria. Through these videos Zoheb used to radicalise youths ensuring their recruitment to the terror outfit. After the recruitment he used delete call logs, audios, videos, messages, which he used to communicate with the youths and his handlers based on foreign soil.

Who is Zoheb's Brother Shoeb

Shoeb has been on the radar of the security and intelligence agencies for a long time and is one of the most wanted terrorists in India. He is believed to have joined ISIS, and is carrying out its terror activities in Libya.

Money Trail Traced

During the investigation, the NIA managed to trace a money trail link between Zoheb Khan and ISIS network. The NIA has seized the digital evidence including several electronic devices, phone, laptop and mobile. The data is being retrieved inorder to get more information on ISIS handlers and Zoheb’s association with the terror outfit.

