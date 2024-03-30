×

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 19:15 IST

Islamabad HC asks govt. not to 'needlessly' harass PTI workers

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad, May 24 (PTI) A Pakistan high court on Tuesday barred the government from "needlessly harassing" the workers of ousted prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ahead of its march to Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard a petition by PTI’s additional general secretary Amir Mehmood Kiani on Monday to restrain the government from creating hurdles in the way of the so-called "Azadi March", which the government said will be "stopped so they (PTI) cannot propagate their misleading agenda".

Advertisement

After hearing arguments by PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued orders for the government: "Make sure that no one is harassed needlessly." However, the court refused to issue a "general order" to restrict the government from arresting the ousted party's workers and stopping raids at their places.

The court after directing the government not to harass PTI members adjourned the hearing till May 27.

Advertisement

Earlier, Barrister Zafar told the court that police raided the residences of several PTI leaders late Monday night, including the house of former minister Hammad Azhar in Lahore and the residence of Fayyazul Hasan Chohan in Rawalpindi, among others.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a march to Islamabad on May 25 to press the government to announce early elections.

Advertisement

However, the government has refused to allow the PTI to hold a protest.

The cricketer-turned-politician in response announced to go ahead with the planned march, creating political uncertainty and an atmosphere of violence. PTI SH PY PY PY

Advertisement

Published May 24th, 2022 at 19:15 IST

