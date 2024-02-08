The judge observed that the minor revealed that she stayed with the accused on her own will | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai: While granting bail to a 26-year-old man who was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court ruled that the alleged sexual relationship between the two was “out of love” and not “lust”. The case against the accused was filed by the minor girl's father.

“It seems that the alleged incident of a sexual relationship is out of the attraction between the two young people, and it is not the case that the applicant has subjected the victim to a sexual assault out of lust,” the court observed.

Advertisement

According to sources, the father of the girl filed a missing complaint after she didn't return home on August 23, 2020. The 13-year-old had stepped out of home on the pretext of buying books. After she was traced by police following the complaint, the minor told police that she was romantically involved with the accused. She told the cops that the youth had promised to marry her.

While leaving her house, the girl had taken away ornaments and some cash and went on stay with accused, Nitin Dhaberao at various places.

Advertisement

While delivering judgement, Justice Joshi-Phalke said that the minor had admitted her love relationship with the accused in her statement. She said, “As far as merit is concerned, admittedly, the victim is 13 years of age, and her consent is not relevant.” The judge observed that the minor revealed that she stayed with the accused on her own will and was not subjected to any sort of physical assault.

Thus, it is apparent that she was with the accused out of love and not lust, the court further stated. The accused, Nitin was booked under Sections 363, 376, 376(2)(n), 376(3) along with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4,6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

