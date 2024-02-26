English
J&K police constable arrested by ACB taking bribe in Poonch

A policeman was arrested by authorities of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday while accepting bribe from a person in connection with a case registered against the members of his family in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A policeman was arrested by authorities of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday while accepting bribe from a person in connection with a case registered against the members of his family in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The ACB received a written complaint alleging that Head Constable Bashir Ahmed, who is posted in Surankote police station, was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, they said.

The constable was the investigating officer in a case registered against the father, brother and uncle of the complainant, they said.

Ahmed was threatening to prepare a strong case against the father, brother and uncle of the complainant if he did not pay the bribe, they alleged.

On receipt of the complaint, a case was registered by the ACB and investigation was taken up.

Ahmed was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant as the ACB sleuths got hold of him, they said.

The bribe worth Rs 8,000 was also recovered on the spot. He was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team, they said.

After the arrest, searches were also conducted in the premises of the accused.

Further investigation is in progress, the officials said. 

Published September 17th, 2021 at 18:03 IST

