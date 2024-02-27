Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 21st, 2022 at 13:39 IST

Jahangirpuri demolition: North Delhi Mayor welcomes SC's decision; 'We'll follow orders'

In a key development on Thursday, a 2-judge bench of the Supreme Court issued a notice in the Jahangirpuri demolition case and extended the halt on demolition.

Nikita Bishay
DELHI
Image: Republic World/ANI | Image:self
Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday as it extends the status quo order halting the Jahangirpuri demolition drive for another two weeks, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh welcomed the decision and said that the orders will be followed accordingly. 

This came after the apex court on Thursday issued a notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case and extended the halt on demolition activities until further orders. Speaking to ANI on the same, the North Delhi mayor said, "We will follow the orders of the Supreme Court and any further action will be taken only after the court orders."

His statements came just a day after Singh told Republic that the NDMC routinely demolishes illegal constructions on government lands and thus, clarified that authorities won't discriminate against anyone but will continue to demolish illegal structures. Singh's clarification came amid charges of carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri in connection with the violent clash that took place last week.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Thursday in a major decision extended the halt on the NDMC's demolition drive until further orders. The decision was taken by the two-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai who also issued a notice to the central government and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

During the hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that the case raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance. When the court questioned him on what is the national importance of this matter, Dave replied that a particular section of society has been targeted. 

Jahangirpuri demolition case

Following the violent clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its demolition drive started taking out illegal constructions and encroachments in the area to which several people started opposing alleging that it is being done to target a specific community. 

Intervening in the matter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a status quo on the drive further stopping the authorities to proceed more. 

 

Image: Republic World/ANI

Published April 21st, 2022 at 13:39 IST

