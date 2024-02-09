English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Jammu Horror: Young Man Fatally Hit by Blacklisted Government Vehicle, Driver Arrested

The vehicle involved in the collision displayed a 'J&K Government' board and was promptly identified by locals after the incident.

Gursimran Singh
Jammu Horror: Young Man Fatally Hit by Blacklisted Government Vehicle, Driver Arrested
Jammu Horror: Young Man Fatally Hit by Blacklisted Government Vehicle, Driver Arrested | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: In the Janipur area of Jammu district, a young man lost his life after a collision with a government official's vehicle. The driver, identified as Kuldeep Kumar, has been arrested, and a case has been registered at Janipur Police Station.

The unfortunate event unfolded on February 7 when a fast-moving vehicle, belonging to a Block Development Officer (BDO), struck 26-year-old Rajat Bhola. The victim, a mechanic, was on his way home on a scooty. Promptly responding to the incident, the police reached the scene and apprehended the accused driver along with the vehicle.

Advertisement

The vehicle involved in the collision displayed a 'J&K Government' board and was promptly identified by locals after the incident. Notably, the vehicle had been blacklisted according to the Privahan App of the Government. The order stated, "Vehicle is flagged as Not To Be Transacted (NTBT) by JAMMU RTO, Jammu and Kashmir due to reason Others, SPECIAL LEAVE TO APPEAL(C) NO. 2496/2021 TITLED UNION TERRITORY OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR & ORS V/S JAMMU AUTOMART PVT. LTD dated 29-Nov-2021."

The police informed that the Scorpio vehicle, bearing registration No. JK02CM-0018, collided with a two-wheeler registered as JK02C0-9859 in the Sector 02 area of Roop Nagar late at night on February 7. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The accused driver, Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Kishtwar district, served as the private driver of the BDO.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

26 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

30 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

36 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

37 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info21 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement