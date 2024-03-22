Advertisement

Medininagar: Three armed men, on Friday, robbed a Gramin Bank Branch in Jharkhand's Palamu and managed to flee with Rs 5.5 lakh. Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan was quoted in a PTI report as saying that the incident took place soon after the bank opened on Friday morning, with the armed men reaching the bank in Padwa village on a motorcycle.

Soon after, two of the men entered the bank while the third waited outside near the motorcycle. The pair of robbers inside the bank threatened employees with pistols and confined them in the bank's bathroom. After the robbers fled the scene with the loot, the bank employees managed to alert people near the bank who subsequently freed them from the bathroom.

Advertisement

"Investigation has been started. The criminals will be nabbed soon," Ramesan said.

She added that CCTV camera footage of the bank and nearby areas is being scanned to locate the criminals.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.