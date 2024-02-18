English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Jharkhand: 4 Dead Bodies Including 2 Children With Tied Limbs Found on Railway Track

Police sources said that the dead bodies were found on the railway track at Kendposi railway station in ​​West Singhbhum district.

Abhishek Tiwari
Four dead bodies including two children were found on railway track in Jharkhand
Four dead bodies including two children were found on railway track in Jharkhand | Image:Republic
Ranchi: A shocking incident has surfaced from Jharkhand, where dead bodies of two children along with a man and a woman were reportedly recovered from a railway track in West Singhbhum district. It is being said that the hands and the legs of the deceased were found tied. The sensational incident, during which the dead bodies of a 8 month old child and a one and half year old girl child were recovered, has sent a shock wave across the state.

Police sources said that the dead bodies were reportedly found on the railway track at Kendposi railway station, which comes under the Hatgamharia police station area in ​​West Singhbhum district.

Police are investigating the matter

The dead bodies were shifted to a mortuary by the railway police. An inspection was carried out by the police team at the spot, following which a case under relevant sections was registered and investigation was initiated.

A senior police official stated that the information about the recovery of the four including two children on the railway track was received by the police. At the spot, there were dead bodies of a woman, a man, an 8 month old child and a one and half  year old girl.

During inspection, it was found that the children were tied in a sack and thrown on the railway track.

The woman's hands and legs were tied with a rope, while her body was found cut in two parts.

Identity of the deceased is being ascertained

On the information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jagannathpur sub-division, Rakesh Nandan Minj reached the spot. Sniffer dogs and forensics teams were called at the spot and necessary evidence was collected.

SDPO Rakesh Nandan Minj said that the unknown killers attempted to give the murder mystery as another form of incident. “After taking stock of the incident site, it seems that the incident took place at some other place. First the deceased were killed and later their bodies were thrown on the railway tracks. It appears to be an attempt to turn the murder mystery to suicide.

The police official said that the incident is being investigated at present and the police are trying to trace the accused.

As per the police, the victims apparently belonged to the same family. The police are trying to identify them. 
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

