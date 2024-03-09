×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Jharkhand: 5 Held for Killing 16-Year-Old Girl and Burying her Body

The Jharkhand girl was allegedly killed by her own father following a quarrel that turned violent. Later, he buried her body with the help of some villagers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Five people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year old girl and then burying her body.
Five people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year old girl and then burying her body. | Image:Freepik/ Representational
Medininagar: Five people have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district for allegedly killing and then burying a 16-year-old girl. The body of the girl, who was allegedly killed by her own father in a drunken fit of rage, was exhumed by the authorities on Friday. The body has now been sent for postmortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College Hospital. A report by PTI quoted Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan as saying that the body appears to be two to three days old. 

The five people who have been arrested in connection to the case have all reportedly blamed the father for the actual crime. The father in question is currently absconding. 

"According to them, a few days ago, the man became enraged upon not finding his daughter at home. Upon her return, they engaged in a quarrel. In a fit of rage, the drunk father allegedly beat his daughter so severely that she succumbed to her injuries. Subsequently, with the assistance of some villagers, the body was buried," a police official said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

