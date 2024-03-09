Advertisement

Medininagar: Five people have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district for allegedly killing and then burying a 16-year-old girl. The body of the girl, who was allegedly killed by her own father in a drunken fit of rage, was exhumed by the authorities on Friday. The body has now been sent for postmortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College Hospital. A report by PTI quoted Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan as saying that the body appears to be two to three days old.

The five people who have been arrested in connection to the case have all reportedly blamed the father for the actual crime. The father in question is currently absconding.

"According to them, a few days ago, the man became enraged upon not finding his daughter at home. Upon her return, they engaged in a quarrel. In a fit of rage, the drunk father allegedly beat his daughter so severely that she succumbed to her injuries. Subsequently, with the assistance of some villagers, the body was buried," a police official said.

With inputs from PTI.