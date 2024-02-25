English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Jharkhand Horror: 11 Accused Allegedly Gangrape 2 Minor Girls in Lohardaga, Police Apprehend All

The team of Bagdu police station registered an FIR after receiving a complaint about the crime and has apprehended all the accused involved in the incident.

Abhishek Tiwari
Gangrape
11 accused including 3 minors allegedly gangraped 2 minor girls in Jharkhand's Lohardaga | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Horrific incident of gang rape with two minor girls has surfaced in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, where all 11 accused including 3 minor boys were apprehended by the Jharkhand police for committing the alleged crime of sexual assault on the two victims. The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of the Bagdu police station area of ​​Lohardaga, sending a shock wave across the state. It is being claimed that the victims were raped after they went to attend a birthday party celebration and were returning back. 

The Bagdu police station police has registered an FIR after receiving a complaint about the crime and has apprehended all the accused involved in the incident. Further legal action into the matter is being taken. 

Advertisement

Legal action in the matter is being taken

The three minors allegedly involved in the incident have been sent to the Juvenile Home in Gumla, while the remaining eight people have been sent to jail.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after the incident, a large crowd of villagers gathered outside Bagdu police station in Lohardaga and protested against the incident demanding stringent action against all the accused.

A senior police official said that as soon as the information about the alleged sexual assault with the two minors was received, the police team immediately swung into action and apprehended all the accused conducting swift raids in various areas.

Advertisement

As per sources, the two minors, who are residents of Lohardaga, had gone to celebrate a birthday party in Kandra located in the Senha police station area on Saturday along with another minor girl. After attending the birthday party, they went to stay at their acquaintance’s home in a village located in Bagdu police station area.

It was during the time that the 11 accused reached there late on Saturday night and committed gangrape on the two minors. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.

Advertisement

Later, the victims along with their relatives reached Bagdu police station and filed a complaint related to the incident. A case was registered by the police and the accused were apprehended one after the other. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo