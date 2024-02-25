Advertisement

Ranchi: Horrific incident of gang rape with two minor girls has surfaced in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, where all 11 accused including 3 minor boys were apprehended by the Jharkhand police for committing the alleged crime of sexual assault on the two victims. The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of the Bagdu police station area of ​​Lohardaga, sending a shock wave across the state. It is being claimed that the victims were raped after they went to attend a birthday party celebration and were returning back.

The Bagdu police station police has registered an FIR after receiving a complaint about the crime and has apprehended all the accused involved in the incident. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

The three minors allegedly involved in the incident have been sent to the Juvenile Home in Gumla, while the remaining eight people have been sent to jail.

Meanwhile, after the incident, a large crowd of villagers gathered outside Bagdu police station in Lohardaga and protested against the incident demanding stringent action against all the accused.

A senior police official said that as soon as the information about the alleged sexual assault with the two minors was received, the police team immediately swung into action and apprehended all the accused conducting swift raids in various areas.

As per sources, the two minors, who are residents of Lohardaga, had gone to celebrate a birthday party in Kandra located in the Senha police station area on Saturday along with another minor girl. After attending the birthday party, they went to stay at their acquaintance’s home in a village located in Bagdu police station area.

It was during the time that the 11 accused reached there late on Saturday night and committed gangrape on the two minors. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.

Later, the victims along with their relatives reached Bagdu police station and filed a complaint related to the incident. A case was registered by the police and the accused were apprehended one after the other.



