Updated September 25th, 2021 at 18:29 IST

Jharkhand man arrested for strangulating woman to death in her parlour

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangulating a woman to death in her parlour in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangulating a woman to death in her parlour in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Although the accused claimed that he hadn't raped the 40-year-old woman before killing her, police are waiting for the post-mortem examination report to confirm it.

The incident took place in Burma Mines police station area of Jamshedpur city on September 20 when the accused came to the parlour in an inebriated state for a body massage and forced himself on the woman upon finding her alone, Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan told reporters.

When the woman resisted the accused's attempt, he strangulated her with her 'dupatta' (stole) and then fled the spot with her mobile phone and Rs 200 in cash, the officer said.

The accused was nabbed from a colony in Golmuri police station area on Friday night, he added. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 18:29 IST

