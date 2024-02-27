English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Jharkhand: Quack Doctor Abducted, Villagers Block Road in Protest

Traffic was disrupted for over six hours in Jharkhand's Palamu on Tuesday after residents blocked it in protest against the abduction of a quack by unknown men.

Press Trust Of India
The crowd of protestors in Jharkhand only dispersed after police assured them that the culprits would be apprehended soon.
The crowd of protestors in Jharkhand only dispersed after police assured them that the culprits would be apprehended soon. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  2 min read
Medininagar: Traffic was disrupted for over six hours on the Japla-Chhatarpur road in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday after angry residents blocked it in protest against the abduction of a quack by unidentified men, a senior police officer said. The whereabouts of quack Rehman Khan was not known even 18 hours after he was abducted on Monday evening, the officer said. The incident happened in Hussainabad around 225 km away from the capital, Ranchi. The abductors arrived at the victim's clinic in a vehicle with a patient, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Hussainabad, Mukesh Kumar, said.

When Khan walked towards the vehicle to take a look at the patient, four men forcibly dumped him inside the four-wheeler and drove away towards Chhatarpur, the SDPO said.

A police team launched a search operation, the officer said, adding that they could not get any leads from the CCTV footage as it was not clear due to darkness. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC based on Khan's wife's statement.

In protest against the incident, villagers blocked the Japla-Chhatarpur road.

They lifted the blockade after the police assured them that the quack would be rescued and the culprits apprehended soon, he added. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Republic and has been taken from a syndicated feed. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

