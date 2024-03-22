×

Updated May 16th, 2022 at 23:07 IST

J'khand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her CA remanded to four more days of ED custody

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ranchi, May 16 (PTI) A special PMLA court on Monday extended the ED custody of suspended Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal by four more days in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, a lawyer of the central agency said.

Her Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar's custody was also extended for a similar period of time by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma in his residential office.

A day after being arrested in connection with the money laundering case and remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Jharkhand government on Thursday had suspended state mining secretary Pooja Singhal, an official said.

"The special PMLA court has remanded both Pooja Singhal and her Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar to ED custody for four more days till May 20. Today being a holiday, the hearing was done at the residential office of the PMLA Judge," counsel for ED, BMP Singh, told PTI.

Singhal was arrested on May 11 by the ED after two consecutive days of questioning.

The ED had produced her before a special PMLA court and took her into custody for five days from May 12. PTI NAM ACD ACD

Published May 16th, 2022 at 23:07 IST

