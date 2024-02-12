English
Karnataka: 6 Held in Connection With Woman's Rape in Koppal

The six men allegedly accosted the couple in Karnataka's Koppal at a bus stop while the pair were arguing over a domestic dispute.

KOPPAL, KARNATAKA:  A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped, and her husband was beaten up by six men in Gangavati area of Karnataka's Koppal district. As per the events narrated by the victims to the local police, the woman and her husband had been waiting at a bus stop on their way home. While at the bus stop, the couple reportedly started quarreling over a domestic dispute. As their argument got louder, the pair were allegedly accosted by a group of six men who started quarelling with the the husband. Soon, thereafter, the group thrashed him before dragging away the woman. 

At this point, according to a complaint made by the woman on February 9, she was allegedly raped by one of the members of the group. In addition, she also accused the group as as a whole of harassing her.  

“We have registered a case based on the statement of the victim and arrested all the six men involved in the incident on February 9 itself,” said a senior police official. 

With inputs from PTI. 

