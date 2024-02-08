Based on a complaint by the couple, the police registered a case and arrested two people in connection with the assault. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Advertisement

Haveri: A shocking and horrifying incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Haveri where an interfaith couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of men who barged into a lodge where they were staying. The incident is said to have taken place on January 7. Later the woman, along with husband, narrated the ordeal to police. She also alleged gang-rape by the accused.

Based on a complaint by the couple, the police registered a case and arrested two people in connection with the assault.

Advertisement

The accused while assaulting the couple filmed the entire act. According to sources, after receiving information about an interfaith couple booking a room in a lodge, the accused barged into the room and thrashed them.

Reacting to the incident, Haveri SP said, “We weren't told about rape earlier. We came to know about this only through a media report about the video by the woman. We have booked a case under the appropriate section, investigation is ongoing. As of now we have arrested two in the incident.”

Advertisement

Such an incident cannot be tolerated: BJP leader CT Ravi

Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi condemned the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators. CT Ravi said, “This moral policing was an inhuman act. Immediate action should be taken. There should be no vote bank politics on this. Such an incident cannot be tolerated.”



Advertisement

On Haveri incident, Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka says, "I condemn the Haveri incident as rape has happened. It is a sad thing. This is regularly repeated in Karnataka. There is no law and order in the state. There is no fear in people. The CM is only thinking of politics, and… pic.twitter.com/Jh1YkXUXwZ — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

While Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka hit out at Congress over the incident and said “there is no law and order in the state.” "I condemn the Haveri incident as rape has happened. It is a sad thing. This is regularly repeated in Karnataka. There is no law and order in the state. There is no fear in people. The CM is only thinking of politics, and Lok Sabha elections, not the public," R Ashoka said.

