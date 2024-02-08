Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Karnataka Horror: Group of Men Barges Into Hotel Room, Thrashes Interfaith Couple, Films Act

According to sources, after receiving information about an interfaith couple booking a room in a lodge, the accused barged into the room and thrashed them.

Manisha Roy
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
Based on a complaint by the couple, the police registered a case and arrested two people in connection with the assault. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Haveri: A shocking and horrifying incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Haveri where an interfaith couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of men who barged into a lodge where they were staying. The incident is said to have taken place on January 7. Later the woman, along with husband, narrated the ordeal to police. She also alleged gang-rape by the accused.

Based on a complaint by the couple, the police registered a case and arrested two people in connection with the assault.

Advertisement

The accused while assaulting the couple filmed the entire act. According to sources, after receiving information about an interfaith couple booking a room in a lodge, the accused barged into the room and thrashed them.

Reacting to the incident, Haveri SP said, “We weren't told about rape earlier. We came to know about this only through a media report about the video by the woman. We have booked a case under the appropriate section, investigation is ongoing. As of now we have arrested two in the incident.” 

Advertisement

Such an incident cannot be tolerated: BJP leader CT Ravi 

Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi condemned the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators. CT Ravi said, “This moral policing was an inhuman act. Immediate action should be taken. There should be no vote bank politics on this. Such an incident cannot be tolerated.”
 

Advertisement

While Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka hit out at Congress over the incident and said “there is no law and order in the state.” "I condemn the Haveri incident as rape has happened. It is a sad thing. This is regularly repeated in Karnataka. There is no law and order in the state. There is no fear in people. The CM is only thinking of politics, and Lok Sabha elections, not the public," R Ashoka said.
 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement