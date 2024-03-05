English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Karnataka Police Registers FIR Against Man For Issuing Death Threats to PM Modi, CM Yogi

An FIR has been registered against the man, who threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a social media post

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm narendra modi and up cm yogi adityanath
Police registered FIR against man, who issued death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Yadgiri: An FIR has been registered against the man, who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a social media post. The FIR has been registered at Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri district against the person identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare.

The accused had reportedly posted a video on Facebook, wherein he issued death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi and also used other offensive remarks. The accused is a resident of Surpur in Yadgiri district and had worked as a labourer in Hyderabad and settled there.

Advertisement

Police are searching for the accused

As per police sources, Mohammad Rasool, a resident of Rangapet, Yadgiri district, posted a video on social media, wherein he issued threats to kill the PM and the CM. He is on the run after the registration of the case.

Advertisement

The police have registered the case against Rasool under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b), and the Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sharing a video where he abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

A search has been launched to nab the accused at earliest, says a senior police official.

Advertisement

Accused Mohammed Rasool Kaddare hails from Rangampet of Surpur in Yadgiri district. 
 

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo